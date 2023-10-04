Spl Recruitment Drive for ITBP Constables from Leh District

Leh: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has launched a special drive for the recruitment of Constables (General Duty) for residents of Leh Districts (Both Men and Women) to fill tentatively 125 vacancies.

ITBP has fixed the reporting dates from 5th Oct to 8th Oct, 2023 daily at 07.00 Hrs at 5th Bn, ITBP Choglamsar, Leh. The minimum qualification is Matriculation and age between 18 to 23 years.

For detailed information, the aspiring youth can visit online. Detailed information is also available in the ITBP Recruitment Notice published in the Northlines daily dated 04.10.2023 on Pages 8 to 10. Information can also be assessed at epaper: www.thenorthlines.com.