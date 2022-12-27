Jugal lays foundation stone for WSS Chak Mullo in Suchetgarh Constituency

JAMMU, Dec 26: Member of Parliament (MP) Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha seat, Jugal Kishore Sharma today laid foundation stone for Water Supply Scheme (WSS) Chak Mullo in Suchetgarh Constituency and kick started the construction work along with DDC TS Tony, BSC Tarsem Singh, Sarpanchs & Panchs and senior leaders BJP.

Jugal Kishore, while speaking at the occasion, said that the construction work of Water Supply Scheme at village Chak Mullo has been started at a cost of Rs 4.48 crore and this scheme will benefit 475 households of two Panchayats consisting of three villages. He said that ‘Har Ghar Nal aur Nal Mein Swachh Jal’ is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and today they have taken one more step to fulfill his dream.He said that Chak Mullo is a remote area situated along the Indo-Pak Border and to facilitate border is our foremost priority. He said that as this scheme will get completed soon the people will have plenty of drinking water. Moreover, he said that Jal Shakti Department should ensure that every household should get drinking water facility. Jugal Kishore expressed gratitude to the Rohmetra family for land dedication in memory of Mool Raj Rohmetra, Bua Ditta and S D Rohmetra for great cause in welfare of public.

The MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Minister for Jal Shakti) who gave nod to WSS Chak Mullo and other schemes so that every household of J&K may get drinking water facility.

Speaking on the occasion, TS Tony lauded SD Rohmetra family for donating their land for the tubewell. Tony said that none will forget the contributions made by SD Rohmetra and his entire family for the people of the area. He said that SD Rohmetra had earlier donated land for the community hall in Chak Mullo and this was followed by donating of their ancestral house for community hall that would facilitate the people of Chak Mullo.

Recalling the family’s contribution for the farmers of the area, Tony stated that by impressing upon the Government, Rohmetra ensured that the farmers’ of the area got the lift irrigation project. He said that the people of the area in general and farming community in particular will remain indebted to Rohmetra family for the philanthropic work done for the local community of this village.

The DDC member also put forth other demands and issues pertaining to approach road connectivity to the bridge at Chak Mullo with the MP, who listened to all the issues and demands pertaining to the road connectivity and assured him that it would be re-addressed soon.

Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Ashish Sharma, AEE JS Sunil Sharma, AEE Drilling Karandeep Singh, District president BJP Border Area Sunil Dutt, Mandal president Ghar Singh, OBC Morcha Ashok Virdi, senior leaders Devi Dass, Rinku Choudhary and Neeraj, Yuva Morcha leader Iswar Sharma, Sarpanchs Sarafo Devi, Tilak Raj, Dev Raj and many others were also present at the occasion.