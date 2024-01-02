JU set to qualify for knockout stages in VC’s Cup

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 02: University of Jammu (JU) seems confident to qualify for the knock-out stages of the ongoing All India Vice Chancellor's Cup Twenty20 Cricket Tournament at RTM Nagpur University.

Continued their winning spree, JU shall now take on Jamia Milia Delhi in their last encounter of the league stages, reports reaching here informed.

Earlier, in today's fifth group match, JU defeated YCMO University Nashik by a big margin of 131 runs. Batting first, JU set a challenging total of 266 for five wickets with Sandeep Bakshi making brilliant 83 runs and Niranjan contributed 66. Inform Raj Kumar Bakshi made unbeaten 58, From YCMOU Laxman Shende took three wickets and Dilip bagged one.

In reply, YCMOU could make 135 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Devi Das remained top scorer with 41 runs while Sandeep Bhagwat (30) Nikhil Shinde (27) were other main contributors to the team's total.

From JU, Rajesh and Karan took shared two wickets each while Shantul Amin and Niranjan took apiece each. Later, Niranjan was declared man of the match.