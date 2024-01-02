Winter Cricket championship’ concludes at Karnah HajiNard Panchayat wins Final

NL Corresspondent

Chamkote (Karnah), Jan 02. Hundreds of spectators today witnessed the grand finale of the winter cricket Championship at the Army Cricket Ground Chamkote Karnah.

Haji Nard Panchayat won the final match by defeating the ‘Batpora Gunner' team in a thrilling match.

Today's Chief Guest was Deputy Commander, 104 Infantry Brigade, Karan Pathak, and other dignitaries present on occasion included District Information Officer, Kupwara Iftakhar Naseem, Tehsildar Karnah Syed Eyad Qadri, SHO Karnah, PRIs, members of civil society and several other prominent citizens of Karnah.

The grand finale witnessed a massive participation of spectators, including youth, elders and children. A total of 26 teams across the Karnah sub-division participated in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commander 104 infantry expressed gratitude to the District Administration for the engagement of youth in sports activities in Border areas as a measure to curb social evils and assured that the Army welcomes such initiatives and is excited to collaborate with the administration and civil society in such events.

The District Information Officer Kupwara, Iftakhar Naseem speaking on the occasion congratulated both the teams for making into the finals and entertaining cricket lovers by their game.

He expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders, who had converged in making this event a grand success in the Karnah Tehsil. He expressed gratitude to the army for making, beautifully maintained playfield, available for the conduct of the tournament in Karnah.

He conveyed appreciation to the District Administration to the department of Youth Service and Sport for seamless conduct of the tournament. He further said that Winter Cricket Championship is an initiative of District Administration to tackle the menace of drugs in Kupwara, particularly in villages near LOC.

He added that tournament over here is of utmost importance, not just for the physical and mental well-being of youth but for promotion of mutual brotherhood and unity to defeat the mischievous design of our enemy on other side of the LOC and District Administration will be looking forward to more such collaborations with Army and civil society karnah in such initiatives to completely uproot the menace of drug from the beautiful valley of Karnah.

The Nodel officer Winter Cricket Championship Altaf Ahmed in his vote of thanks put across the demand of youth for a full-fledged training academy in Karmah under Khelo India and also requested for identification of land for development of a sports stadium. People of the Karnah hailed the collaboration of the District Administration, army and police in this noble initiative.