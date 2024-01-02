Kupwara’s female Wushu players shine at Khelo India Games

Tasaduq Hussain

Handwara, Jan 02: Four female Wushu players from north Kashmir's Kupwara district, upon their return from the Khelo India games, on Tuesday said their performances have further motivated them to train hard for upcoming national events.

Mehreen Banday, Pakeeza Qurashi, Rasiba Jaan and Salika were part of the Khelo India games in Uttarakhand. Among them, Salika won Gold, while the other three players secured Silver.

Speaking with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Mehreen said they initially underwent trials in Srinagar for Khelo India women's teams, during which they secured Gold.

ubsequently, they were selected for the Federation Cup, leading to their participation in the Uttarakhand event based on their performances.

Banday said she is preparing for the Wushu games to be held in Goa, and aims to secure another Gold. “I'm preparing to ensure that I win Gold there. I was not the sole individual but carrying the expectations of the people of an entire district, which really feels proud,” she added.

Pakeeza Qureshi expressed happiness with their performance, saying it boosts the morale of other players to participate in games. She said that being a girl makes no difference with commitment and dedication to the game.

Salika Tariq expressed pride in taking part in the Khelo India games in Uttarakhand, saying it has encouraged them to train even harder for future events. She acknowledged the warm support from their families and the welcoming response from people after winning at the Khelo India Wushu games.

Salika added, “We have won medals in the past as well but the welcome we received this time was overwhelming and encouraging. It is heartwarming to see not only family, friends and relatives, but the entire district celebrating our win.”

“Our performance shall surely be a source of encouragement for all girls who still feel shy to take part in the Wushu games,” she said.

Rasiba Jaan, another winner, said both boys and girls should take up sports and promote fitness.

Meanwhile, locals appreciated the performance of these players, saying that winning medals would further encourage them and other aspiring girls to take up sports and fulfill their dreams.