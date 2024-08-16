back to top
    John Abraham scores career best opener of Rs 6.5 crore for Vedaa
    Entertainment

    John Abraham scores career best opener of Rs 6.5 crore for Vedaa

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Leading man John Abraham smashed box office records on Independence Day with the release of his high octane action flick ‘Vedaa'. Starring John alongside the talented Sharvari Wagh, the film raked in an impressive 6.5 crore on opening day according to industry sources.

    While the number puts Vedaa far behind the blockbuster collection of 54 crore earned by horror comedy ‘Stree 2', John's latest outing managed to surpass fellow star Akshay Kumar's family entertainer ‘Khel Khel Mein' which took in around 5 crore on day one.

    This strong debut collection of 6.5 crore marks Abraham's highest opening in six years since his patriotic blockbuster ‘Satyamev Jayate' made 19 crore on the first day of release back in 2018. However, John's all time best first day total remains the spy thriller ‘Pathaan' which megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role.

    Over the past few years, John has struggled to break into double digits on opening weekends with films such as ‘Ek Villain Returns', ‘Attack' and ‘Satyamev Jayate 2' earning between 2-7 crore on day one. Vedaa thus delivered Abraham's most promising start since Batla House that had opened to 14 crore in 2019.

    Helmed by acclaimed director Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa cuts loose intense action sequences along with a compelling storyline. Early reviews have praised Sharvari's bold performance alongside John's action prowess and intense scenes of combat. Only time will tell if this entertaining thriller can sustain momentum at the box office.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

