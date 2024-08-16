back to top
Search
    BusinessCentre unveils Rs 10,000 crore package to push land reforms by states
    Business

    Centre unveils Rs 10,000 crore package to push land reforms by states

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Ministry of has wrapped up guidelines for the Centre's Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for the fiscal year 2024-25. As per sources, these guidelines were circulated among states on August 9th.

    It has been learnt that substantial funds have been provisioned under this scheme towards key activities related to land reforms in rural and urban areas as well as the creation of a Farmers' Registry. This comes as the Finance Minister had highlighted the need to incentivize land reforms taken up by state governments during her speech last month.

    Rs 10,000 crore has been set aside to reward states implementing land reforms in rural and semi-urban localities. This includes assigning a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) for all plots of land, completing cadastral mapping and land survey work, and establishing a centralized land records system.

    An additional Rs 5,000 crore will go towards developing an online Farmers' Registry detailing particulars of six crore farmers and their associated agricultural lands.

    For urban regions, the guidelines provide fiscal benefits for digitizing property records using GIS and devising an IT-driven framework for property registration, updates and tax collection.

    Among other provisions, Rs 5,000 crore will fund the construction of working women's hostels across states utilizing a Public-Private Partnership model. Uttar Pradesh is slated to receive the highest allocation of Rs 382 crore under this head.

    To summarize, the new policy aims to expedite critical land reforms and boost investment in worker amenities through targeted grants to states, reflecting the government's focus on inclusive growth and modernization. Continued cooperation between Centre and states will be pivotal for timely implementation of these welfare schemes.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    John Abraham scores career best opener of Rs 6.5 crore for Vedaa
    Next article
    Major banks in talks with Karnataka to resolve account closure issue
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Major banks in talks with Karnataka to resolve account closure issue

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a bid to find an amicable solution to...

    India Mulls Changes to Certain Clauses in Landmark UAE Trade Deal

    Northlines Northlines -
    As silver imports from the United Arab Emirates continue...

    SBI increases lending rates marginally by 0.10% across loan tenors

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a move likely to impact borrowers, one of...

    AI Chatbots Streamline Rental Communications Securing EliseAI $75 Million Investment

    Northlines Northlines -
    Property managers dealing with daily rental inquiries just got...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JammuAndKashmir Govt Orders Transfer, Posting Of Six Officers

    Major banks in talks with Karnataka to resolve account closure issue

    John Abraham scores career best opener of Rs 6.5 crore for...