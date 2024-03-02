J&K’s International Border records 40 homestays, offers zero line view to visitors

Ali Asad

Jammu Tawi, Mar 01: In a bid to boost tourism along the International Border (IB), 40 homestays have been identified, providing tourists with a unique opportunity to witness farming activities on the zero line and experience life near the border firsthand.

This initiative, aimed at promoting border tourism, is set to redefine the tourism landscape in the region.

According to the reports, under the joint collaboration between the Samba District Skill Committee and the School of Business Studies of the Central University, young entrepreneurs will receive specialized training to enhance their skills and manage home-stays efficiently.

A formal agreement was signed between University Vice Chancellor Professor Sanjeev Jain and Samba District Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma to kickstart this initiative.

The home-stays, designed in a bunker-like fashion, offer tourists not only a comfortable stay but also a chance to immerse themselves in the local culture and lifestyle. Additionally, plans are underway to establish libraries and gyms in Ramgarh and transform community bunkers into model bunkers in Samba, further enhancing the tourism experience.

The initiative has sparked enthusiasm among border residents, particularly young entrepreneurs, who are now embracing the opportunity to capitalize on the burgeoning tourism potential of the region. With the support of both the Central and Union Territory administrations, the home-stay scheme is gaining momentum, with tangible benefits already beginning to emerge.

Speaking about the initiative, Chamliyal resident Des Raj expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering peace along the border, which has paved the way for economic opportunities and tourism development. He noted that the cessation of cross-border shelling has instilled a sense of security among villagers, opening up new avenues for growth.

The locals also highlighted the transformative impact of border tourism on the region. They emphasized the importance of showcasing the ground reality to tourists, providing them with an authentic experience and fostering cultural exchange.

Billu Chaudhary, President of Baba Chamliyal Teerth, expressed optimism about the influx of tourists to the region, noting the potential for economic upliftment and cultural exchange. He emphasized the significance of homestays in promoting social interaction and understanding among visitors, further cementing the bonds of friendship and camaraderie along the border.

Overall, the initiative marks a significant milestone in the development of border tourism, offering tourists a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty of the region while providing local residents with new avenues for economic growth and prosperity