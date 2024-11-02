J&K’s Dy CM Choudhary Reviews Jhiri Mela Plans, Emphasizes Farmer Welfare

SRINAGAR, Nov 2: “With dedicated support for our farmers, we honour the legacy of Bawa Jitto, whose life and sacrifice resonate with every cultivator in our region,” remarked Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, during a key meeting held here today on preparations for the upcoming Jhiri Mela.

Set for November 14-24, the event is anticipated to attract about 20 lakh visitors, making it an opportunity for government departments to actively promote schemes that benefit rural populations.

Surinder Choudhary, who chaired the meeting, emphasised that the Jhiri Mela is vital not only for local agriculture but for showcasing Jammu's cultural heritage. He advocated for enhanced efforts to educate attendees, especially farmers about agricultural advancements, available seeds and fertilisers.

Dy CM instructed the officials to set up specialised kiosks to provide information on relevant government schemes, ensuring farmers' welfare remains central. “This event is a platform to promote local craftsmen and highlight traditional arts for visitors from beyond Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

District Development Council Chairman, Bharat Bhushan, pressed for infrastructure upgrades, recommending that all main and link roads be blacktopped before the mela begins. He underscored the importance of Bawa Talab, calling for its rejuvenation and improved accessibility. “With Jhiri's cultural significance, we should aim for the kind of comprehensive development seen at events like Surajkund Mela,” he maintained.

Dy CM cautioned all the concerned officials against any irregularities in tender processes while ensuring a swift action against the malfeasance. He also emphasised the need for sanitation, public safety and reasonable pricing of farming tools at the event. The administration will focus on facilitating the poor and marginalised, he assured, with measures to enhance visitor comfort and safety, he added.

Additional District Magistrate, Ansuya Jamwal, in her briefing, highlighted the details about the cultural attractions planned for the mela including a wrestling contest, a theatre play on Bawa Jitto and departmental stalls.

The Mela Officer, SDM Marh, outlined plans for crowd management, parking, health services and uninterrupted water and electricity supply.

Commissioner JMC, Devansh Yadav, SP Rural Brijesh Sharma and other officials were also in attendance, reaffirming the administration's commitment towards making this year's Jhiri mela a memorable and impactful event.