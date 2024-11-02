Three Militants Perish, 4 Security Personnel Injured in Kashmir Gunbattles

JAMMU, Nov 2: Three militants were killed and four security men were injured in separate gunbattles in Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

While two militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, a militant suspected to be a foreigner was shot dead in Srinagar, officials said

The first encounter of the day broke out between militants and security forces in Srinagar's old city.

The encounter- the first in Srinagar in over two years- broke out when joint teams of forces launched a cordon and a search operation in the Khaniyar area of the city.

Officials said a militant was killed and four security personnel were injured during the operation.

The last gunbattle in Srinagar took place on September 20, 2022 at Nowgam area in which two local militants of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) were killed.

In another encounter, two militants were killed in Anantnag district.

The encounter broke out in the Larnoo area of Anantnag when an operation was launched by the joint teams of forces after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.

The operation is still underway.

The Army said the operation was launched on a specific input.

“Based on specific input, a Joint Operation was launched by IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in gen area Halkan Gali, Anantnag. On 02 Nov 2024, suspicious movement near Halkan Gali was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, as a result, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on own column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in elimination of two terrorists. Operation is in progress,” Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district where there was an exchange of fire on late Friday.

The Army said that late Friday evening, suspicious movement was spotted in the Panar area in Bandipora and when the militants were challenged, they opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. A search operation is underway.

“On 01 Nov 2024 late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in gen area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search Operation underway,” Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The exchange of fire in Bandipora took place hours after militants shot and injured two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh in central Kashmir's Budgam district.