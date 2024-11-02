NHM releases ranking of public health facilities on JK e Sahaj for September

JAMMU, Nov 2: National Health Mission, J&K, today released ranking of Public Health facilities on Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of September, 2024.

In the category of New GMCs of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Government Medical College, Kathua followed by Government Medical College, Udhampur, Government Medical College Rajouri, Government Medical College Anantnag and Government Medical College Baramulla.

In the category of District Hospitals, the first rank has been secured by DH Kishtwar, followed by District Hospital Ganderbal, District Hospital Reasi, District Hospital Shopian and District Hospital Samba.

In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), the first rank has been clinched by CHC Banihal, Ramban followed by CHC Dooru, Anantnag, CHC Ramgarh, Samba, CHC Batote, Ramban and CHC Basholi, Kathua.

JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration in J&K) initiative was formally launched on 4th November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat for different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres. It has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India.

The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), registration of IPD patients and Patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of September 2024, on real time basis.