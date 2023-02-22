JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning In 4 Districts Of Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Feb 22: Authorities have issued a low danger avalanche warning in four districts of Kashmir valley on Wednesday, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authorities (DMA) have issued a low danger level avalanche warning for the people living 2500 to 2700 metres above sea level in districts of Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara in north Kashmir and in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours. People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders, a statement of the JKDMA said.