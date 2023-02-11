JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning For 12 J&K Districts

SRINAGAR, Feb 11: Amid prevailing inclement weather conditions, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) Saturday issued avalanche warning for twelve districts in upcoming 24 hours. The DMA, issued a ‘Medium Level’ warning above 2000 to 2500 metres over Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch Rajouri and Reasi districts. The authority also expressed apprehension of ‘Low Level’ avalanche occurrence above 2200 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam and Ramban district.

People living in the specified areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.