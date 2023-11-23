JKCA’s Ananya, bowlers defend modest total to register thrilling win over strong Karnataka

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Talented right-arm military medium deceptive bowler, Ananya Dogra alongwith other J&K bowlers plotted formidable Karnataka collapse, thus defended a modest total of 107 runs to script a thrilling 2-run win over their rivals in the Women's U-15 One Day Trophy at Barasat Cricket Ground, Kolkata today.

Defending a modest total of 107 runs, almost all the J&K bowlers led by Ananya Dogra bowled with disciplined line and length and hit the ball in right areas from the word go to bundle out Karnataka for 105 runs just three runs short of victory target, thus helping Jammu and Kashmir to register an exciting win by 2 runs.

Liyanka Shetty top scored with 28 runs, while Rachitha Hatwar and Disha Dargi contributed 16 and 11 runs to the total respectively.

At one point of time Karnataka needed 10 runs with 2 wickets in hand, however, tricky Ananya Dogra and gritty Ridhima Rajput bowled exceptionally well at the end to bundle out Karnataka for 105 runs. Ananya Dogra was the wrecker-in-chief for J&K, who captured 4 wickets by conceding 20 runs in 6.1 overs, while Ridhima Rajput and Ayushi Ambardar bagged 2 wickets each. Apeksha Verma and Sonakshi Manhas claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, batting first, J&K scored a modest total of 107 runs in 33.1 overs. Kirti Bhau top scored with 22 runs, while Apeksha Verma and Kayinat Bakshi contributed 12 and 11 runs to the total respectively. The dou of Alisa Jan and Reyanshu Rani contributed 10 runs each, while skipper Shambhavi Rajput and bowling all-rounder Ayushi Ambardar chipped in with 8 runs each.

For Karnataka, Lakshmi Lakkond was the pick of the bowlers, who captured 4 wickets by conceding 21 runs in her 7 overs, while R Pragya Veera and Liyanka Shetty claimed 2 wickets each.

The Jammu and Kashmir team is being accompanied by Shweta Singh Slathia as the Manager and Surekha Rani as the Co-Manager, Amit Pal Singh is the Head Coach, while the other members of the Support Staff includes Nayna (Bowling Coach), Rohit Saini (Trainer), Sakshee Raina (Physiotherapist) and Sheikh Suhail (Video Analyst).