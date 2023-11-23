Jammu Gold Cup U-19 Football begins Nov 25

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 22: Nagrota Football Club shall take on Pegasus Football Academy in the opening match of the Jammu Gold Cup (U19) Football Championship, organised by Young Hero Football Club under the aegis of J&K Football Association (JKFA) and J&K Sports Council at GGM Science College grounds, here from November 23.

“Since the fixture was in the process of making, 14 prominent clubs of the city, as also those competitive sides from Udhampur, Kathua and Poonch have confirmed their participation in this knockout competition,” said chairman of the organising committee, Ashok Sharma.

Last year the same club had organised the similar event for those under-17 footballers thus extending opportunities to the young talent.

“Our efforts to revive the football in Jammu through such events targeting the young footballers are being supported in a big way. The family of former treasurer of JKFA, and founder member of Vikram Club, R K Kohli has sponsored the prizes for the young teams as also souvenirs and title trophies,” further informed Sharma.

Meanwhile, a day-long competition for women footballers has also been made part of the event. Four teams, including one each from district Poonch and Kathua have confirmed their entries to the organising committee.