PLI launches Pramerica Life RockSolid Future with Guaranteed Returns1

Jammu Tawi: Pramerica Life Insurance (PLI), one of the leading life insurers in India, has announced the introduction of its latest offering, Pramerica Life RockSolid Future (UIN:140N089V01). The newly launched plan is an Individual Non-Participating Non-Linked Savings Life Insurance Plan, that gives the option to receive guaranteed regular income or lumpsum on maturity along with tax benefits2. On the occasion of the launch, Pankaj Gupta, MD & CEO of Pramerica Life Insurance, said, “We all aspire for a better tomorrow, not just for ourselves but for our loved ones too. However, realizing a better life or lifestyle in the future, necessitates a proactive financial planning today. As a step in that direction, I am excited to unveil the Pramerica Life RockSolid Future, a forward-looking savings life insurance plan with many customer centric flexible features. The product offering not only provides protection during life's uncertainties but also assists individuals in attaining their financial life goals.Ideal for retirement planning or creating a secondary income source. Provides regular income upon completion of policy term and a Lumpsum amount along with the last income installment.This option provides enhanced protection over Income Builder Option. Offers an immediate lumpsum death benefit and waives future premiums in case of unfortunate demise of the life a`ssured. The family receives income benefit from the next month, along with a Lump sum amount with the last Income Installment.