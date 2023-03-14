JKAS officer suspended for abstaining office

Srinagar, Mar 13:  The government on Tuesday suspended Administrative Officer (JKAS) officer, Abdul Rashid Dass with immediate effect.

According to an order, Abdul Rashid Dass, Assistant Commissioner (Development), Bandipora is placed under suspension with immediate effect for unauthorized absence/proceeding on leave without approval of the competent Authority.

“The said officer shall immediately report to the Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj at Srinagar and remain attached with him during the period of enquiry,” the order reads.

