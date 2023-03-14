SIU attaches house of Kokernag resident involved in militancy

Srinagar, Mar 13: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Anantnag on Monday attached the house of a man from Kokernag, allegedly involved in militant activities.

The house of Mohd Ishaq Malik son of Mohd Saifullah Malik resident of Dhanwetehpora Kokernag was attached by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Anantnag in presence of Executive Magistrate under section 25 UAP Act, a police spokesman said in a statement.

“The accused was involved in case FIR No. 103/2022 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act 18, 20, 23, 38 UAP Act of Police Station Kokernag. The accused is presently lodged in District Jail Anantnag.”

Special Investigation Unit went to the specific location under a posse of security men and pasted the notice on the house in presence of Local Sarpanchs, Panchs and Chowkidars, the statement said.

“According to the notice, the owner of the house has been restrained to ‘transfer, lease out, dispose off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority,” it added.