J&K Wildlife Dept Captures Banihal Leopard

Jammu and JAMMU , Oct 10: The sleuths of the Wildlife Department have captured a leopard that had been terrorising the villagers in the Banihal area ofand Kashmir , officials said.

The leopard was trapped in a cage set up by the department in Halimidan village of Ramban district on Wednesday night, they added.

The Wildlife Department officials stated that the leopard was caught after a lot of efforts.

The big cat had killed over a dozen sheep and cattle around Banihal town, spreading fear among the locals, they said.