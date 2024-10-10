back to top
    JammuJ&K Wildlife Dept Captures Banihal Leopard
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K Wildlife Dept Captures Banihal Leopard

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 10:  The sleuths of the Wildlife Department have captured a leopard that had been terrorising the villagers in the Banihal area of  Jammu and , officials said.
      The leopard was trapped in a cage set up by the department in Halimidan village of Ramban district on Wednesday night, they added.
    The Wildlife Department officials stated that the leopard was caught after a lot of efforts.
    The big cat had killed over a dozen sheep and cattle around Banihal town, spreading fear among the locals, they said.
    J&K Chief Secretary flags off Kashmir to Kanyakumari Cycle Race edition
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

