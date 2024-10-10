back to top
    Daresi Grounds the hotspot in Ludhiana
    Entertainment

    Daresi Grounds the hotspot in Ludhiana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In Ludhiana, the oldest form of Ramlila is held every year at Daresi Grounds. The dolas or chariot in which Ram, Sita and Lakshman sit together pass through several places in the interior parts of the city before finally reaching the Grounds, where Ramlila is enacted in a strictly religious manner. Interestingly, the roles of Ram, Lakshman and Sita are often played by those belonging to the families of Pandits! The former councillor of the area, Parminder Mehta, shared, “Ramlila has been staged at the Daresi Grounds since the past six-seven decades or even more. Along with it, a mela is held with stalls of eatables, decorative articles, swings, etc, which attracts huge crowds.”

    Apart from Daresi, the Ramlila is held in many other areas of Ludhiana, including Agar Nagar, in PUDA grounds near Vardhman, and in other localities while a huge mela is held at the Government College for Girls.

    J&K Wildlife Dept Captures Banihal Leopard
