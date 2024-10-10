In Delhi, it’s political!

In a city where the Dasehra season is synonymous with grand Ramlila performances, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari is stealing the spotlight. Dressed as Parshuram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, Tiwari's powerful return to the stage at the Luv Kush Ramlila at Red Fort is a celebration of both tradition and showbiz.



While his political career often takes centrestage, Tiwari's passion for performing has never faded. This year, he's not only wowing audiences in Delhi but is also set to play Bali in Ayodhya's Ramlila. And he's not doing it alone. Sharing the stage with him as Meghnad (Ravan's eldest son) is AAP leader Brijesh Goyal, proving that even rivals in politics can unite for the love of Ramayana!



But Ramlila in Delhi is more than just about big names. Hundreds of Ramlilas across the city are keeping the festive spirit alive. From traditional storytelling to modern twists, there's a Ramlila for everyone, but the Luv Kush Ramleela is a crowd favourite, as it brings Bollywood flair to the age-old epic.

Usually the go-to place for political rallies and protests, Ramlila Maidan transforms into a cultural hub during Dasehra. Here, under the glittering lights and soaring stages, audiences witness the tale of Lord Ram unfold in all its glory. Madhavdas Park, located opposite Lajpat Rai Market, near Red Fort, hosts one of the most technologically advanced Ramlias. Another prominent venue is Subhash Maidan, home to the renowned Sampoorna Ramlila, performed by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra since 1957. Known for its dance-drama rendition of the Ramayana, it has become a staple for Delhiites seeking an artistic portrayal of the epic.



In Pitampura, the DDA Ground hosts one of the oldest Ramlilas, where generations gather to watch the same stories unfold year after year, creating a strong sense of community and cultural continuity.