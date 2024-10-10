J&K Chief Secretary flags off Kashmir to Kanyakumari Cycle Race edition

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today flagged off India's longest cycling expedition from Polo View Ground that would be culminating at the farthest point of the country, Kanyakumari.

The expedition mainly sponsored by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is the 2nd edition of ‘Race Across India' participated by 22 teams including national as well as international cyclists this year. The race is first of its kind in which participants of different age categories and professions are taking part.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary applauded the efforts of both J&K Sports Council and IOCL for their collaboration in organising this event in J&K. He showed optimism about the diversity and growth in number of participants registered for this year's event.

He maintained that the expedition is gaining fame internationally that has materialised into attracting cyclists from some other nations besides a large number from different parts of the country. He observed that it gives him confidence that this event would become the annual affair, attracting highest number of participants in the years to come.

Dulloo further pointed out that numerous events of international prominence are now being organised in the UT with large participation of sportspersons of great repute. He specified the ongoing Legends League cricketing event and the Kashmir Marathon event to be held on 20th of this month exuding hope that many more significant sporting events would be held in the times to come.

He said that last year some of the cyclists covered this herculean task of reaching to Kanyakumari from here in just 6 days. He expressed hope that this year too they would register new records while extending best wishes to the athletes.

Secretary, YS&S, Sarmad Hafeez, who was present in the ceremony, also bestowed his wishes on the participants. He remarked that this international event along with others has put J&K among the most sought of sporting destinations in the country. He reiterated that the infrastructure and equipment has been largely upgraded in the UT to chisel the talent of local youth besides enabling hosting of events of such repute.

The Divisional Head, IOCL, called this event significant that would give opportunity to the cyclists to experience India in its true diversity. It would enrich individuals by giving a chance to come into contact with diverse weather, food and languages besides giving message about good health, environmental and oil conservation for overall good of the nation.

It is worth mentioning here that this cycling expedition is the largest organised event in the country with cyclists destined to start from Srinagar and conclude at Kanyakumari more than 3750 km away from here.

It has around 15 solo riders and 22 teams comprising two or four members categorized in different age groups. Cyclists including Doctors, Professors, Students along with those from Army and Paramilitary forces from different parts of the country are participating enthusiastically in this years edition of ‘Race Across India' to make it one of the famous sporting events of the nation.