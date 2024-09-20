back to top
    J&K was dubbed as disputed because of NC: Union minister G Kishan Reddy

    , Sep 20: Union minister G Kishan Reddy blamed the Conference on Friday for the imposition of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and earlier and alleged that the region was labelled as “disputed” because of the regional party.

     

    He also accused the NC of playing a key role in the widespread corruption and rise of cross-border terrorism that is combatting currently.
    “Because of the NC, Jammu and Kashmir was termed disputed. It was the NC that brought Article 370 into existence and enforced it here,” Reddy told reporters while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates fielded from the Reasi district in the ongoing Assembly polls in the Union Territory.
    Describing Article 370 as the root cause of various issues in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union minister said, “Article 370 deprived people of their rights and perpetuated a dynastic rule in the region.”
    On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which had bestowed special rights on Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.
    Taking a dig at the NC, Reddy said, “Had a party like the National Conference not been in power, Jammu and Kashmir would have progressed at par with other states in India.”
    He also accused the NC of promoting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
    Reddy claimed that since the abrogation of Article 370, peace has returned to Jammu and Kashmir, with significant development initiatives underway.
    He appealed to people to vote for the BJP in the ongoing polls to continue the journey towards peace, progress and prosperity in the region.
    Reddy said prior to the abrogation of Article 370, terror activities were rampant in the region. “But today, most of those activities have been eradicated,” he added.
    Stressing the importance of the first Assembly polls in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370, he said, “This is a critical election. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have a significant responsibility. I believe they will make the right decision after considering all aspects. No one in Jammu and Kashmir wants Article 370 to return.”

