    FRIDAY FOLLOWING EID-E-MILAD-UN-NABI (SAW) | Thousands offer prayers at Hazratbal

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 20: The Friday following Eid-e-Milad was observed with traditional fervour in today, officials said.

    While Eid-e-Milad celebrations were held across the Valley, the Hazratbal shrine, on the banks of Dal lake, remained the main centre for holding the religious function related to the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.
    Thousands of devotees assembled at Hazratbal shrine for the congregational Friday prayers and supplications that passed off peacefully.
    A large number of people including men, women and children thronged the Hazratbal Shrine, to catch a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad on the occasion.
    A good number of devotees also participated in night long prayers “Shab Khawani” during which special prayers were offered on Thursday night.
    Friday following Eid-e-Milad was observed at several other mosques and shrines of the Valley.
    The authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

