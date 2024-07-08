back to top
    J&K |Terrorists Open Fire On Army Vehicles In Kathua, Two Soldiers Injured
    J&K |Terrorists Open Fire On Army Vehicles In Kathua, Two Soldiers Injured

    By: Northlines

    KATHUA/, July 8: At least two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on Army vehicles in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and 's Kathua district, officials said on Monday.
    The incident took place at Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua town, when some Army vehicles were on a routine patrol in the area, they said.
    Security forces retaliated and an exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received.
    Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited, the officials said.

