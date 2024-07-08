back to top
Search
    IndiaIf Sanctity Of Exam Is Lost, Re-Test Has To Be Ordered: SC...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    If Sanctity Of Exam Is Lost, Re-Test Has To Be Ordered: SC On NEET-UG 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, July 8: The Supreme Court said Monday that if the sanctity of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 is “lost” and if the leak of its question paper has been propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also said if the question paper leak was taking place through Telegram, WhatsApp and electronic means, then “it spreads like wildfire”.
    “One thing is clear that leak of question paper has taken place,” the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.
    “If the sanctity of the exam is lost, then a re-test has to be ordered. If we are unable to identify those who are guilty, then a re-test has to be ordered,” the bench observed, adding that if the leak was propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered.
    “Let us not be in self-denial about what happened,” it said, adding, “Assuming that the government does not cancel the exam, what will it do to identify the beneficiaries of the question paper leak?”
    The apex court was hearing more than 30 pleas related to the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.
    “There is no question that leak of question paper has taken place. We are determining the extent of the leak,” the bench observed.
    It said there were certain “red flags” as 67 candidates had scored 720 out of 720.
    “In the previous years, the proportion was very low,” the bench added.

    The top court said it wanted to know how many people benefited from the question paper leak and what actions were taken against them by the Centre.
    “Results of how many wrongdoers have been withheld, and we want to know the geographical distribution of such beneficiaries,” it asked.
    The bench is also hearing a separate plea of over 50 successful Gujarat-based NEET-UG candidates seeking a direction to restrain the Centre and the Testing Agency (NTA) from cancelling the controversy-ridden exam.
    The lawyers representing a petitioner started the submissions, saying that they were seeking the cancellation of the exam on grounds such as paper leak, OMR sheet manipulation, impersonation and cheating.
    The Centre and the NTA, which conducts NEET-UG, recently told the apex court through their affidavits that scrapping the exam would be “counterproductive” and “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.
    The NTA and the Union ministry have been at the centre of media debates and protests by students and political parties over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation in the test held on May 5.
    The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. Allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, have led to protests in several cities and sparring between rival political parties.
    The Centre and the NTA on June 13 told the court that they cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates.
    These candidates were given the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded for loss of time.
    The NTA announced the revised rank list on July 1 after issuing the results of the re-test held on June 23.
    A total of 67 students had scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities in the examination. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to the 67 students sharing the top rank.
    The number of candidates sharing the top rank in the NEET-UG was reduced to 61 from 67 as the NTA announced the revised results on July 1. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    June Warmest On Record; Every Month Since July 2023 Breached 1.5 Deg C Threshold
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    June Warmest On Record; Every Month Since July 2023 Breached 1.5 Deg C Threshold

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 8: With millions of people across...

    Encounter breaks out after terrorist attack on Army vehicle in Badnota village of Kathua district, J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kathua, Jul 8 : According to sources, armed terrorists...

    Kashmir Valley Witnessing ‘Purple Revolution’ As Lavender Farming Yields Good Revenue

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 8: Kashmir valley is witnessing a ‘purple...

    Police cannot be allowed to peep into private life of accused on bail: Supreme Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 8:  The Supreme Court on Monday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    June Warmest On Record; Every Month Since July 2023 Breached 1.5...

    Encounter breaks out after terrorist attack on Army vehicle in Badnota...

    Kashmir Valley Witnessing ‘Purple Revolution’ As Lavender Farming Yields Good Revenue