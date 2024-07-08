“Killing Of Six Terrorists In South Kashmir Big Blow To Hizbul-Mujahideen”: Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan

Srinagar, July 8: After six terrorists were killed in two different encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, Brigadier Prithviraj Chauhan, Commander 1sec RR, said on Monday that the killing of terrorists in South Kashmir is a significant blow to Hizbul-Mujahideen.

Chauhan also mentioned that, during the operation, one Army personnel also sacrificed his life.

“In the Chinigham operation, our soldier Prabhakar Praveen made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. We had been monitoring movements in this area for several days with the help of all agencies and Army surveillance devices. On July 6, we received information about terrorist movements in the Chinigham area. Around 4 pm, one of our soldiers noted the movement. When we challenged them, they started firing, and our parties responded fully, during which one of our soldiers was martyred. After concluding the operation, we found and promptly destroyed an IED weighing approximately 6 kg, keeping collateral damage in mind. The killing of four terrorists in this operation, and a total of six in South Kashmir, is a significant blow to Hizbul Mujahideen,” he said.

Speaking on the Kulgam encounter, Javed Ahmad Matoo, DIG South Kashmir, said that in two joint operations conducted from July 6 to 7, two terrorists were killed in total.

“Adil, who had multiple FIRs against him in different police stations, was killed in one operation. The second encounter took place in the Chinigham area based on specific information, resulting in the killing of four terrorists. Among them was Yavar Bashir Dar, a Category ‘A' terrorist. The others were identified as Tauheed Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed Wani, and Zahir Ahmad Dar. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site. Both locations had hideouts that the terrorists had been using for a considerable time,” Matoo said.

The Indian Army on Sunday paid tributes to the two soldiers who lost their lives in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

“Chinar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary of J-K, DGP J-K, and other dignitaries and all ranks paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024,” Indian Army Chinar Corps posted on X on Sunday.

The first encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village. Hours later, another encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district.