J&K shines in PM Vishwakarma implementation

Stands 3rd in Training; Jammu & Budgam figure among top 10 districts of country

JAMMU, Oct 23: Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as number three in PM Vishwakarma training-ahead of many bigger states. Two districts of J&K, Budgam from Kashmir Division and Jammu from Jammu Division figured among the top 10 districts of the country.

The MSME DFO Jammu, Field office of Union Ministry of MSME implements various schemes and activities for the benefit of MSMEs of Jammu & Kashmir including PM Vishwakarma scheme with the active support of Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

Award for recognition of excellent contribution in PM Vishwakarma is being presented to Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam and Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu in the capacity of Chairmen of their respective District Implementation Committees.

Award is also being presented to Valluru Babu ISDS, Joint Director, Ministry of MSDE, Government of India, Jammu for completing the training activity of PM Vishwakarmas by acting as head of training for Jammu & Kashmir by Jugal Kishore, MP at the inaugural session of Exhibition cum Trade Fair for PM Vishwakarma artisans being held here at Gole Market Gandhi Nagar Jammu tomorrow at 06.00 PM.

The exhibition is being organized for improving the marketing potential of J&K's talented Viswakarmas. The stalls are offered free of cost to the artisans along with reimbursements for their accommodation and other charges limiting to Rs.5750 per artisan.

Their empowered presence will not only contribute to the economic growth of Jammu & Kashmir but also preserve and enrich the unique cultural tapestry of Jammu and Kashmir. This scheme is designed to uplift and recognize the crucial role skilled artisan of 18 different trades play in preserving and enriching cultural heritage. The scheme offers Recognition and Certification, Skill Development and Training, Credit Assistance and Marketing Support.