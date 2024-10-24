HC issues Addl guidelines for District Judiciary in J&K, Ladakh

By
Northlines
-

, Oct 23: The High Court of Jammu & and has released a circular with new directives aimed at improving case management in district courts.

These guidelines, which build on previous circulars from December 2023 and September 2024, require District Case Management Committees (DCMC) to prepare lists of targeted cases, convene meetings with the Bar, and work towards reducing case arrears.

Presiding officers are instructed to conduct physical verification of case files and reconcile their findings with the Judicial Data Grid.

