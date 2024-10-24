HC issues Addl guidelines for District Judiciary in J&K, Ladakh

JAMMU, Oct 23: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has released a circular with new directives aimed at improving case management in district courts.

These guidelines, which build on previous circulars from December 2023 and September 2024, require District Case Management Committees (DCMC) to prepare lists of targeted cases, convene meetings with the Bar, and work towards reducing case arrears.

Presiding officers are instructed to conduct physical verification of case files and reconcile their findings with the National Judicial Data Grid.