A prelude to reverting back to Darbar Move Govt directs Bureaucrats’ presence at Jammu from Nov 11

Jammu Tawi, Oct 23: In what can be seen as ground preparation for reverting back to Darbar Move, the Jammu Kashmir government on Thursday directed bureaucrats to ensure their presence at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu starting from November 11.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Administrative Secretaries and Union Territory level Heads of Departments have been told to be available at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu from November 11.

However, they will also attend the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar as per functional requirements.