Two students among four killed in two road accidents, six injured

JAMMU Tawi, Oct 23: Four persons, including two NEET aspirants, were killed and six others injured in two separate road accidents in Jammu and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

A cab veered off a hilly road after its driver lost control at Chasti-Padder village in Kishtwar district on Wednesday killing two and injuring six persons, they said.

All the eight persons were travelling from their Chasoti village to Gulabgarh when the accident took place, they said, adding that the condition of two of the injured was said to be “critical”.

In Jammu, two NEET aspirants on a motorcycle were killed after being run over by a truck on the Sidhra bridge here on Tuesday night, officials said.

Towheed Wani of Rajouri and Mehrun Nissa of Doda, both in their early twenties, were coming from Nagrota to Bhatindi, they said.

Wani, who was driving the motorcycle, reportedly lost control when a person sitting inside a parked car on the bridge opened the door, the officials said, quoting eyewitnesses.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu and handed over to their families for last rites after completion of post-mortem on Wednesday morning, the officials said. The students were staying in Bhatindi area of Jammu and preparing for NEET examination for admission to undergraduate MBBS courses, the officials said. The truck driver was taken into custody while a case has been registered for further investigation, they said.