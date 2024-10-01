SRINAGAR, Oct 1: “With the polling gaining momentum with long queues of voters waiting eagerly to cast their ballot, all the 40 assembly constituencies across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir have recorded 28.12 percent voter turnout till 11 am in the third phase of Assembly Elections”, communicated the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Jk Polls final phase: J&K records 28.12% voter turnout till 11 am
Date: