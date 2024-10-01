Jk Polls final phase: J&K records 28.12% voter turnout till 11 am

back to top
    SRINAGAR, Oct 1: “With the polling gaining momentum with long queues of voters waiting eagerly to cast their ballot, all the 40 assembly constituencies across seven districts of and have recorded 28.12 percent voter turnout till 11 am in the third phase of Assembly Elections”, communicated the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

