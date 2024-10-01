back to top
    Situation stable but not normal: Army Chief on eastern Ladakh standoff

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 1: The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern is stable but sensitive and not normal, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday on the dragging military standoff between China and in the region.

    Though a “positive signalling” is coming out from the diplomatic talks between the two sides on resolution of the row, the execution of any plan depends on the military commanders on the ground, Gen Dwivedi said.
    He was speaking at a curtain raiser event on the Chanakya Dialogue.
    India and China held two rounds of diplomatic talks in July and August with an aim to find early resolution of outstanding issues in their standoff on the LAC in eastern Ladakh.
    “The positive signalling is coming from the diplomatic side, but what we need to understand (is that) the diplomatic side gives options and possibilities,” he said.
    “But when it comes to the execution on ground, when it relates to ground per se; it is dependent on the military commanders on both sides to take those decisions,” the Army Chief said, responding to a question.

