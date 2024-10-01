back to top
    Govinda thanks fans, says doctors removed bullet from leg after his revolver ‘misfires’ at Juhu residence

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mumbai, Oct 1: Actor Govinda sustained leg injuries on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence, while he was about to leave for the airport, police said.

    Govinda, 60, later issued a statement, informing his fans that doctors have removed the bullet and he was alright due to his fans' affection and god's blessings.
    “With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers,” Govinda said in an audio message.
    The actor, who was hospitalised after the accident, is out of danger and recuperating at his home, a Mumbai police official said.
    Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha said that as Govinda was about to leave his home at 4.45 am for the airport to catch a 6 am flight to Kolkata for a show, the trigger of his licensed revolver was accidentally pushed as he was keeping it in the cupboard.
    The gun misfired and a bullet hit his leg, police said.
    The injured actor was admitted to the nearby Criti Care Hospital for treatment. No one has lodged any complaint in this matter, police said, adding they have begun an investigation into the matter.
    Govind Arun Ahuja, better known by his stage name Govinda, is a popular actor, comedian, dancer and singer who has appeared in more than 165 Hindi-language films.
    In March, a month before the , Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
    This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades. The actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from in 2008. (Agencies)

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

