back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K police gets 50 medals for gallantry, meritorious service on eve of...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K police gets 50 medals for gallantry, meritorious service on eve of I-Day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 14: J&K Police has bagged 50 medals for gallantry and meritorious services on the eve of 78th Independence Day.
    According to the full list of awardees announced by the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday, a total of 50 personnel from J&K Police figure in the list of awardees.
    As per details, two officers have been chosen for the President's Medal for Distinguished Services.
    As per details, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir (SSP) and Joginder Singh (SSP) have been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Services.
    According to details, 31 J&K Police personnel will be awarded medals for gallantry and 17 medals for meritorious services. (KNO)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    How Pace Sensation Umran Malik is Preparing for his Comeback
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    High alert, Multi-Tier security in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence day

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 14: A multi-layered security system based on...

    Reiterate commitment to always protect bonds of Unity, Brotherhood: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Security forces launch search ops in J&K’s Doda, Weapon recovered

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 14: Security forces have launched a cordon...

    1,037 Police medals for central and state forces announced on Independence day eve

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 14: The government on Wednesday announced...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How Pace Sensation Umran Malik is Preparing for his Comeback

    High alert, Multi-Tier security in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence...

    Reiterate commitment to always protect bonds of Unity, Brotherhood: PM Modi