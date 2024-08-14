back to top
    Technology

    Renowned Neuroscientist Discusses Growing Concerns of Increased Smartphone and Social Media Use on Brain Health

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Leading neuroscientist Dr. Wendy Suzuki recently shed light on how our growing reliance on smartphones and social media could be negatively influencing our brain development and well-being. In a thought-provoking podcast interview, Dr. Suzuki discussed the neuroscience behind these concerns and offered evidence-backed strategies to establish a balanced relationship with .

    Dr. Suzuki pointed out that the constant stream of notifications, social feedback and new content on our devices triggers the brain's dopamine-based reward system similar to gambling. Over time, this conditioning can lead to compulsive phone checking behaviors as we crave more stimulation. She warned that preferring screens over real interactions may weaken the neural pathways responsible for empathy, relationships and living in the present moment.

    The researcher affirmed this could especially impact young people as rates of anxiety and depression rose in tandem with increased youth screen time habits. Frequent comparisons on social media further contribute to unprecedented stress levels at a developmentally critical period.

    While digital connections provide benefits, Dr. Suzuki emphasized nothing can replicate the neural and emotional benefits we derive from authentic human connections. She advised prioritizing face-to-face time with loved ones to nourish the social areas of the brain. Other evidence-based strategies the neuroscientist endorsed were digital detoxes, breathing exercises, meditation, reframing anxiety and getting outside for natural mood boosts through movement.

    Though digital dependencies present challenges, Dr. Suzuki reminded us we hold the power each day to nurture brain through balanced lifestyle choices. Her insightful perspectives encourage taking a step back to thoughtfully cultivate both our virtual and real world relationships.

