How Pace Sensation Umran Malik is Preparing for his Comeback

While the domestic cricket season is fast approaching, one familiar name has been noticeably absent from pre-season tournaments – Jammu and Kashmir's own Umran Malik. Once clocking 150kmph with ease and turning heads with his raw pace, injuries and illness have kept the 24-year-old sidelined over the past months. However, with focused guidance from Indian cricket greats Irfan Pathan and Troy Cooley, Umran is quietly working away on strategies to launch his much-anticipated comeback.

Plagued by dengue fever following a lacklustre IPL campaign and subsequent hamstring issues, Umran acknowledges lost playing time has hindered his progress. But time in rehabilitation has allowed fine-tuning technical aspects, with Pathan helping the pacer open up his action less and extract more control with the new ball. National selectors are also keeping a close eye on Umran's recovery given his X-factor ability could prove potent on the bouncy Australian pitches this summer.

For now, Umran's sole goal is regaining full fitness in time for the domestic season. Additional time in the nets with Pathan and Cooley is seeing the sprinter utilize variations like well-disguised yorkers. Confident tweaks to his routine are enhancing his abilities, the focused fast bowler simply wants lengthy red-ball exposure to showcase improvements. If selection calls, representing India in the Land Down Under would be a dream – but Umran's redemptive journey starts at home, with an eye firmly on the future.