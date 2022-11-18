J&K on rapid development path: Law Minister

ANANTNAG NOVEMBER 17: Union Law Minister, Shri Kiren Rijiju
today inaugurated Legal Literary Club and interacted with students at Govt.
Higher Secondary School, Aishmuqam.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said under the guidance of
the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Union Territory of Jammu &
Kashmir is on a rapid path of development and the Government is making
every effort to ensure that the benefit reaches the rightful beneficiaries at
the ground level.
He said that the constitution contains the law of the land and it is
necessary that youth are aware of the various legal rights and welfare
services guaranteed to them adding that legal literacy clubs will breed the
right attitude in young minds to be ambassadors of rights of people
especially the down trodden.
The Minister also visited Hardu Kichru village where a special legal
services camp was held for awareness of different schemes, identification
of beneficiaries and respective departments and distribution entitlements to
the beneficiaries. The Minister and Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High
Court, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrary interacted with beneficiaries of
various schemes and distributed certificates and cheques among them.
A special Lok Adalat bench presided by Secretary District Legal
Services Authority Anantnag Mir Wajahat and Man Mohan Kumar was
constituted in the village where many cases were settled on the spot.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Government is
committed to provide access to justice for all citizens. He said that the legal
services camp is organized as part of the initiative of providing justice at the
doorsteps of the public. He further added that access to justice enables
citizens to have their voices heard, exercise their rights and challenge
discrimination.
Later the minister inspected the under construction Court Complex of
the Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Pahalgam and was informed that
work on the complex is under execution in full force and will be completed
ahead of the stipulated timeline.
J&K on rapid development path: Law Minister
