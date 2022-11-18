J&K on rapid development path: Law Minister

ANANTNAG NOVEMBER 17: Union Law Minister, Shri Kiren Rijiju

today inaugurated Legal Literary Club and interacted with students at Govt.

Higher Secondary School, Aishmuqam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said under the guidance of

the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Union Territory of Jammu &

Kashmir is on a rapid path of development and the Government is making

every effort to ensure that the benefit reaches the rightful beneficiaries at

the ground level.

He said that the constitution contains the law of the land and it is

necessary that youth are aware of the various legal rights and welfare

services guaranteed to them adding that legal literacy clubs will breed the

right attitude in young minds to be ambassadors of rights of people

especially the down trodden.

The Minister also visited Hardu Kichru village where a special legal

services camp was held for awareness of different schemes, identification

of beneficiaries and respective departments and distribution entitlements to

the beneficiaries. The Minister and Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High

Court, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrary interacted with beneficiaries of

various schemes and distributed certificates and cheques among them.

A special Lok Adalat bench presided by Secretary District Legal

Services Authority Anantnag Mir Wajahat and Man Mohan Kumar was

constituted in the village where many cases were settled on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Government is

committed to provide access to justice for all citizens. He said that the legal

services camp is organized as part of the initiative of providing justice at the

doorsteps of the public. He further added that access to justice enables

citizens to have their voices heard, exercise their rights and challenge

discrimination.

Later the minister inspected the under construction Court Complex of

the Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Pahalgam and was informed that

work on the complex is under execution in full force and will be completed

ahead of the stipulated timeline.