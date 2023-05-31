J&K | Mughal Road Closed Due To Landslide In Poonch

POONCH, May 31: A major landslide near Ratta Chamb bridge has blocked Mughal road for traffic movement.

Official sources said that at around 5 PM on Tuesday evening, a major landslide hit Mughal road. With this, the movement of traffic came to halt on the highway.

XEn Mughal Road Division Shoket Ali said that men and machinery will be activated tomorrow to clear the road as soon as possible but it may take much time.

DySP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch Nawaz Chohan said that some vehicles are stranded on this side, traffic is as of now halted and will be allowed after road is cleared.