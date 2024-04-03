J&K LG vows to avenge martyr cop’s sacrifice, says every drop of blood will be avenged

Jammu, Apr 3: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has vowed to ensure that the sacrifice of the braveheart cop who lost his life fighting crime does not go to waste. Probationary Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma suffered grave injuries during an encounter with a notorious gangster in Kathua district last week. Despite battling for his life, the dedicated officer could not survive the wounds and succumbed to them on Wednesday.

Paying rich tributes to PSI Deepak Sharma's unwavering courage and valour, LG Sinha said that the officer made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while bravely taking down a most wanted criminal. In a heartfelt message, he saluted the martyr's indomitable spirit and reiterated the administration's commitment to avenge every drop of the martyr's blood. Sinha asserted that the forces will leave no stone unturned to rid the UT of fear and crime.

The LG's statement makes it clear that the local police and security agencies will intensify their crackdown on anti-social elements. The nation stands united in grief with the bereaved family of the fallen hero and admires the Jammu and Kashmir Police's resolute efforts to uphold law and order despite challenging circumstances. PSI Deepak Sharma's martyrdom will continue to inspire others to serve with dedication and valour.