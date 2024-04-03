Search
TechnologyIntel reports steep $7 billion operating loss for its chip making business...
Technology

Intel reports steep $7 billion operating loss for its chip making business in 2023 as turnaround remains a work in progress

By: Northlines

Date:

The struggling chip manufacturing arm has been a drag on Intel's financials for years now, with the Silicon Valley giant left behind in the race to produce more advanced chips. In its latest filing with regulators, Intel revealed its foundry reported a deepening $7 billion loss in 2023, accounting for around 30% of its total revenue for the year but consuming massive investments.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger acknowledged 2024 would represent the worst year for losses before profitability is achieved in 2027. The losses stem from past missteps including delaying investment in next-gen manufacturing equipment, leading to a multi-year gap with rivals like TSMC. Gelsinger outlined strategies like aggressive spending and outsourcing some production to cut losses and fuel Intel's manufacturing comeback.

However, Intel will need to overcome considerable challenges involving massive capital expenditures and attracting external customers to utilize its foundry services. The sizable losses exemplify the scale of efforts needed for the chipmaker to redeem past mistakes and restore competitiveness in production. Investors will monitor Intel's progress on the costly turnaround which it believes will put the company back in the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing.

Previous article
Yahoo Acquires News Aggregator App Built by Instagram Co-founders to Supercharge its AI Content Curation
Next article
J&K LG vows to avenge martyr cop’s sacrifice, says every drop of blood will be avenged
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Yahoo Acquires News Aggregator App Built by Instagram Co-founders to Supercharge its AI Content Curation

Northlines Northlines -
Yahoo Bags Instagram Founders' News App to Supercharge its...

Federal report spotlights security lapses that enabled Chinese hackers to breach key US networks via Microsoft

Northlines Northlines -
The Cyber Safety Review Board, a federal body instituted...

Comparing the cutting-edge AI features of Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 – Which smartphone delivers more value?

Northlines Northlines -
Translation revolution on Galaxy S24 vs call screening smarts...

Study examines how invasive species colonise new ground exposed by melting glaciers

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 2: The melting of glaciers in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

“India’s Legacy of Disputes Against China and Pakistan Due to Past...

J&K LG vows to avenge martyr cop’s sacrifice, says every drop...

Yahoo Acquires News Aggregator App Built by Instagram Co-founders to Supercharge...