India
"India's Legacy of Disputes Against China and Pakistan Due to Past Mistakes: EAM Jaishankar"

Ahmedabad, Apr 3: 's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted how past blunders are responsible for ongoing border disputes with China and Pakistan occupied (PoK). Referring to offering India a permanent UN seat, he revealed Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru once said “India second, China first”.

Addressing leaders, Jaishankar noted how then Home Minister Sardar Patel had warned Nehru of rising China threat in 1950. However, Nehru dismissed such concerns. Tracing history, the Minister explained how Nehru took the Kashmir issue to the UN despite Patel's cautions. This mounted international pressure on India.

Jaishankar indicated rectifying errors from the past decade years. While resolving some inherited problems, others will take time given their complexity. The Minister underscored respecting Parliament resolution on retrieving PoK. At the same time, one must acknowledge lapses that led to current situations.

Inspiring industrial growth, Jaishankar highlighted foreign policy's role in expanding markets, accessing critical and infrastructure. As an example, the recent US visit resulted in jet engine transfer and chip manufacturing in India. Similarly, trade corridors are in works with friendly nations like UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Minister encouraged businesses to leverage India's global diplomatic missions for boosted exports. In conclusion, Jaishankar described the influential Indian diaspora as the greatest soft power booster. This engaging knowledge-sharing session unpacked historical puzzles behind ongoing territorial disputes.

J&K LG vows to avenge martyr cop’s sacrifice, says every drop of blood will be avenged
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

