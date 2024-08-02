back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirJ&K leader Usman Majid quits apni party over growing proximity with BJP
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    J&K leader Usman Majid quits apni party over growing proximity with BJP

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 2: Former and minister and Apni Party vice president Usman Majid has parted ways with the party alleging that the “youngest regional outfit” was playing second fiddle to the BJP.

    “I have parted ways with the Apni Party as friends. But, it was clear that the they are aligned with BJP. We have seen it in the elections that they have an understanding with the BJP,” Majid told.
    The former MLA from north Kashmir's Bandipora assembly constituency said his constituents were against the “anti-minority stance of the BJP” and hence he has decided to snap ties with the Apni Party.

    Asked about his political future, Majid said he will take a decision after consulting his workers.

    “The decision will be taken in due course of time, keeping the interests of Bandipora paramount,” he said.
    Majid, a two-time MLA from Bandipora, had resigned from the Congress in 2020 to join the Apni Party.

    He first became MLA in 2002 contesting as an Independent candidate.
    Later he was inducted as Minister of State for in the Mufti Muhammad Sayeed-led PDP-Congress government.

    Majid won the 2014 Assembly election again from the Bandipora Assembly segment by defeating PDP's Nizamuddin Bhat.

    Previous article
    Three killed as car rolls down into gorge in Jammu And Kashmir’s Kupwara
    Next article
    Google rolls out Tab Compare, Smart History and Lens to Desktop Chrome
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BSF Special DG Reviews Security Situation Along IB In Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 2: Border Security Force Special Director Y...

    PM Narendra Modi Urges Governors To Be An Effective Bridge Between Centre-State

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Indian Army Constructed a Bridge Within 24 Hours to Bolster Relief Ops in Wayanad

    Northlines Northlines -
    The devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district earlier this...

    Three killed as car rolls down into gorge in Jammu And Kashmir’s Kupwara

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 2: At least three persons were killed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BSF Special DG Reviews Security Situation Along IB In Jammu

    PM Narendra Modi Urges Governors To Be An Effective Bridge Between...

    Indian Army Constructed a Bridge Within 24 Hours to Bolster Relief...