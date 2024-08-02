Three killed as car rolls down into gorge in Jammu And Kashmir’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 2: At least three persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.

The ill-fated car was on its way to Tweetwal from Chiterkote when it met with an accident near Teetwall Sikh Bridge in Karnah area causing death to three persons including the driver of the vehicle, traffic police officials said.

The deceased have been identified as driver Mushtaq Ahmad (50), Nazeer Ahmad Magarys (55) and Farooz Ahmad Pala (45) all residents of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Soon after the incident, the nearby locals came for the rescue operation and shifted the trio to hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Police have reached the spot and started an investigation. (Agencies)