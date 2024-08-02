Google rolls out Tab Compare, Smart History and Lens to Desktop Chrome

Google's popular Chrome browser is set to get some major enhancements powered by the tech giant's latest artificial intelligence (AI) models. These new features will help users save time and make browsing more efficient by bringing together related information from across tabs and search history.

One of the standout additions is a ‘Tab Compare' function that leverages AI to summarize key details from multiple open tabs. This will be particularly useful for online shoppers comparing products and reviews. Users will be able to view a side-by-side breakdown of specs, features, ratings and pricing without having to switch between tabs manually.

Another innovation aims to improve how users navigate their browsing histories. Through conversational searches, people will be able to easily find past pages by describing the topic in natural language rather than relying on specific search terms. Questions like “what was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?” will yield relevant results.

Google's visual search tool Lens is also being incorporated directly into the desktop Chrome experience. With a simple click or drag, Lens will instantly provide information on images, objects and scenes directly from the current webpage. Additional questions can then be asked to refine results.

These new AI-powered features arriving on Chrome in the coming weeks highlight Google's continuing efforts to enhance the browsing experience and make online research more streamlined through contextual, intelligent assistance. The updates should help users be more productive and find what they need with less effort.