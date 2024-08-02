back to top
Search
    TechnologyGoogle rolls out Tab Compare, Smart History and Lens to Desktop Chrome
    Technology

    Google rolls out Tab Compare, Smart History and Lens to Desktop Chrome

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Google's popular Chrome browser is set to get some major enhancements powered by the tech giant's latest artificial intelligence (AI) models. These new features will help users save time and make browsing more efficient by bringing together related information from across tabs and search history.

    One of the standout additions is a ‘Tab Compare' function that leverages AI to summarize key details from multiple open tabs. This will be particularly useful for online shoppers comparing products and reviews. Users will be able to view a side-by-side breakdown of specs, features, ratings and pricing without having to switch between tabs manually.

    Another innovation aims to improve how users navigate their browsing histories. Through conversational searches, people will be able to easily find past pages by describing the topic in natural language rather than relying on specific search terms. Questions like “what was that ice cream shop I looked at last week?” will yield relevant results.

    Google's visual search tool Lens is also being incorporated directly into the desktop Chrome experience. With a simple click or drag, Lens will instantly provide information on images, objects and scenes directly from the current webpage. Additional questions can then be asked to refine results.

    These new AI-powered features arriving on Chrome in the coming weeks highlight Google's continuing efforts to enhance the browsing experience and make online more streamlined through contextual, intelligent assistance. The updates should help users be more productive and find what they need with less effort.

    Previous article
    J&K leader Usman Majid quits apni party over growing proximity with BJP
    Next article
    Indian Army Constructed a Bridge Within 24 Hours to Bolster Relief Ops in Wayanad
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    German Robot Demonstrates Skills in Ironing, Vegetable-cutting and More

    Northlines Northlines -
    German Robot Demonstrates Impressive Home Skills German robotics company Neura...

    Top Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000 for Tracking Fitness & Productivity

    Northlines Northlines -
    Compelling Timepieces Under Ten Thousand With the increase in remote...

    OpenAI Rolls Out Advanced Voice Assistant for Paid ChatGPT Plus Users

    Northlines Northlines -
    OpenAI Unveils Conversational Voice Assistant for Paid Subscribers In a...

    Apple Intelligence Compatible Devices: Which iPhones, iPads and Macs Will Get Access to New AI Features?

    Northlines Northlines -
    As Apple recently rolled out the first betas of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BSF Special DG Reviews Security Situation Along IB In Jammu

    PM Narendra Modi Urges Governors To Be An Effective Bridge Between...

    Indian Army Constructed a Bridge Within 24 Hours to Bolster Relief...