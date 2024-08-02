Indian Army Constructed a Bridge Within 24 Hours to Bolster Relief Ops in Wayanad

The devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district earlier this week left hundreds missing and cut off access to affected areas. This compounded the challenges faced by relief teams braving harsh conditions. However, in a remarkable show of grit and engineering prowess, the Indian Army erected a crucial temporary bridge in Wayanad in under 24 hours.

The Madras Engineering Group was pressed into action on Wednesday night to establish a lifeline between the isolated regions of Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Overcoming obstacles of terrain and weather, soldiers worked tirelessly through the dark hours. By 5:30pm next day, the 190-foot long Bailey bridge was ready.

Providing a critical alternative route, the 24-tonne cross-link has boosted mobility of rescue operations underway. Personnel and aid material can now be transported faster to those in need. Major General VT Mathew inspected the bridge and hailed the troops' efforts which have significantly aided the ongoing search mission.

With inclement weather hampering search operations, the Army's ability to erect the bridge against the clock within a day stands as a shining example of Indian forces' engineering prowess and ‘can do' spirit. It has reconnected communities and infused fresh hope, while rescuers continue their unwavering battle to save lives amid extreme challenges in Wayanad.