J&K Lacks Elected Government, Bureaucrats Rule: NC MP Ahmad Speaks Out

NEW DELHI, July 25: An MP from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday rued that there is no elected government in the Union territory and people at the “mercy” of bureaucrats.

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget, National Conference (NC) MP Mian Altaf Ahmad said before presenting the budget for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should have consulted the people.

“It is unfortunate that for the last seven years, there is no elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly elections have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir for the past 10 years,” he said.

“We are at the mercy of bureaucrats,” Ahmad claimed.

He further said that retired government employees are not getting pension and bills of contractors are pending.

Ahmad accused the Modi government of doing away with the autonomy of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, like that of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that air tickets between Srinagar and Delhi are very expensive it is getting difficult for the common people of Jammu and Kashmir to travel during emergencies.