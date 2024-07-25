back to top
    IndiaJ&K Lacks Elected Government, Bureaucrats Rule: NC MP Ahmad Speaks Out
    IndiaJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K Lacks Elected Government, Bureaucrats Rule: NC MP Ahmad Speaks Out

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, July 25: An MP from and on Thursday rued that there is no elected government in the Union territory and people at the “mercy” of bureaucrats.

     

    Participating in the debate on the Union , National Conference (NC) MP Mian Altaf Ahmad said before presenting the budget for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should have consulted the people.
    “It is unfortunate that for the last seven years, there is no elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly elections have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir for the past 10 years,” he said.
    “We are at the mercy of bureaucrats,” Ahmad claimed.
    He further said that retired government employees are not getting pension and bills of contractors are pending.
    Ahmad accused the Modi government of doing away with the autonomy of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, like that of Jammu and Kashmir.
    He said that air tickets between Srinagar and Delhi are very expensive it is getting difficult for the common people of Jammu and Kashmir to travel during emergencies.

    Police recover 435 fake gun licences in Jammu, probe on
    Annual Shri Machail Yatra-2024 commences with religious fervour, gaiety
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

