    Police recover 435 fake gun licences in Jammu, probe on
    Police recover 435 fake gun licences in Jammu, probe on

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Jul 25: Police have busted a racket of forged gun licences here and recovered 435 of them, officials said on Wednesday.
    A tip-off was received about Tirath Singh, who owns several gun houses in Jammu, allegedly storing fake gun licenses in an under-construction building, a police spokesperson said.
    Based on the input, the police raided the building at Gadigarh near Harward college and a bag containing 435 forged gun licences was recovered along with some other documents, he said.
    A case was registered at the Satwari Police Station in the matter and and investigation set into motion, he added.

