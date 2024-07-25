Annual Shri Machail Yatra-2024 commences with religious fervour, gaiety

KISHTWAR, JULY 25: The annual Shri Machail Yatra commenced today with religious fervor and gaiety.

On the first day, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, along with Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, SSP Kishtwar Abdul Qayoom, ADC Kishtwar Pawan Kotwal, CEO KDA Dr Rishi Sharma, ACD Kishtwar Phulail Singh, SDM Paddar Dr. Amit Kumar, DDC Paddar Hari Krishan Chauhan, AO DC Office Satinder Kumar, BMO Dr. Anil Sharma, Tehsildar Manjeet Kumar, BDO Paddar Sumit Kumar, and other officials of the Machail Yatra cell, local PRIs, prominent socio-religious personalities, and hundreds of devotees paid obeisance at the Bhawan of Shri Chandi Mata Ji.

They prayed for peace, prosperity, and development of the district Kishtwar and the Union Territory as a whole.

Meanwhile, the DIG DKR, along with DC Kishtwar and SSP Kishtwar, reviewed and assessed the logistics and security arrangements made for the ongoing Yatra and issued necessary directions to the local Civil and Police administration to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Interacting with the pilgrims, DIG, DC and SSP assured that the administration has made comprehensive civil and security measures to ensure a hassle-free and safe pilgrimage.

The Deputy Commissioner apprised about various arrangements put in place this year for the convenience of the Yatris. These include providing adequate lodging and boarding facilities under the Yatri Sarai at Chandi Mata Bhawan in addition to the tent city at the Bhawan and accommodation facilities at Yatri Bhawan and Sapphire Guest House and Tent Houses open for Yatris at Gulabgarh.

He informed that this year the trekking distance to Machail Bhawan has been reduced as the motorable road up to Chashoti has been opened with the joint efforts of PMGSY authorities and district administration. Now only a 3-4 hour on-foot journey remains for Yatris to reach the Temple of Shri Chandi Mata.

The DC also informed about the various arrangements including power and water supply, sanitation and hygiene,Medicare facilities at various points as well as the availability of helicopter services for the convenience of Yatris.

Langers at various points have been installed by devotees, besides local food stalls and homestay facilities being provided by local entrepreneurs to cater to the needs of the pilgrims.

Similarly, mobile phone connectivity in the Bhawan and en route has been taken care of.

This year, a new initiative has been taken by the administration spearheaded by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar to facilitate online registration and online donations for Yatris, in addition to better access to information and services on the official website of Shree Machail Mata Yatra (shreemachailmatayatra.com).

The website also enables Yatris to avail themselves of information about the various facilities and to stay updated.

The administration has set up a control room to address any queries or provide assistance to pilgrims during their journey. Pilgrims can easily contact the administration through this dedicated facility. Also, an adequate traffic and transport plan has been put in place so that Yatris face no inconvenience.