    J&K L-G allocates portfolios; who gets what in newly inducted Omar Abdullah-led cabinet

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Jammu, Oct 18:  Jammu and Lieutenant Governor Friday allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet.
    An order to allocate the portfolios on the advice of the Chief Minister was issued by the LG here.
    According to the order, deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary will hold the charge of Public Works (R&B), Industries and Commerce, Mining, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development.
    The lone woman minister — Sakeena Masood (Itoo) has been assigned the charge of important ministries of and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare.
    She was the Social Welfare minister during Abdullah's first tenure as the CM in the erstwhile state.
    Javed Ahmed Rana has been allocated the departments of Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs.
    Javid Ahmad Dar will be the minister for Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election.
    Satish Sharma has been assigned the charge of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and , Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports and ARI and Trainings.
    The order said any other departments/subjects not allocated to any of the ministers, shall remain with the chief minister.

